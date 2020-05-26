Max Whitlock: It is an incredible achievement

Athletics
Stage 6, Caltanissetta - Mount Etna (169km)
Beth Tweddle joined Orla Chennaoui to discuss becoming the first GB gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European, worlds champs and Olympics.
Max Whitlock told Orla Chennaoui that getting two Britons on the podium at the Olympics was an incredible achievement. #Returnto2012
Join us on a trip back to London 2012 as Louis Smith and Max Whitlock win silver and bronze respectively in the pommel horse. #Returnto2012
Join us on a trip back to London 2012 as Beth Tweddle recalls the uneven bars final that yielded a long-awaited Olympic medal. #Returnto2012
Five-time World all-around gymnastics champion Simon Biles was in New York's Times Square Tuesday, telling reporters that she was nervous ahead of the 2020 Olym
Watch the European Championships live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
USA’s Simone Biles says she is not feeling the pressure after winning the all-around title on Thursday.