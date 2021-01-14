Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson has announced his retirement from elite gymnastics.

Wilson confirmed his place in history at the Rio Olympics when he became the first British gymnast to win an Olympic medal on the horizontal bar.

The Leeds native produced a superb routine to take bronze behind Fabian HambÃ¼chen of Germany and American Danell Leyva, while he also made the all-around final - finishing eighth.

Wilson had helped Great Britain win a first-ever team medal at the 2015 World Championships, when they notched silver, was a European champion and also a five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

But the 24-year-old underwent surgery on his neck in February 2019 to correct a bulging disc that was causing him arm pain and hadn't competed in an elite event since.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, Wilson said: "Today I hang up my hand guards and retire from the professional sport of gymnastics. 'Gymnastics' you are the best sport in the world!

"You're my 1st love, my addiction, you set me free, you gave me purpose and you gave me experiences I could not even have dreamed of!

"Unfortunately my body just couldn't keep up..& that's okay. It is my time to move on & I can't wait for the next chapter.

"Everyone that has watched, supported or found inspiration from my gymnastics, thank you so much," added Wilson.

"I was a young boy with a dream. With a hell of a lot of work & belief I am living proof that you can achieve anything you want in this life." Sportsbeat 2021

