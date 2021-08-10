Olympic medallist Alice Kinsella says there's no better time to bring people together and unite the nation than straight off the back of Tokyo 2020.

Kinsella, 20, was part of the women's artistic gymnastics team who secured a history-making Olympic medal out in Japan, Team GB's first for 93 years.

And now as part of 'I Am Team GB's' Festival of Sport, Kinsella is encouraging everyone across the country to get active and try out a sport for the first time.

Kinsella is backing the festival to unite the country through the power of sport.

She said: "With us not having fans at the Olympics, we've come to this event here in Birmingham to bring everyone together.

"Events like this mean that families and children can do and try new activities like the Olympic sports - it's been great.

"When it comes to I Am Team GB, I think it has the power to bring everyone together too.

"They're doing a lot now that the Olympics are over to bring all the fans together so it feels like they have actually supported us from home, which they have."

With an Olympic bronze added to her collection at just 20 years old, there is every chance that Kinsella could be around for many Games to come.

And the Basildon-born ace revels in the chance to inspire the next generation to get involved in sport across the nation.

"Us Olympians, what we're trying to do is inspire the next generation coming up," said Kinsella.

"I feel that it's so good to get into activities from an early age and I feel like with us gymnasts, we've definitely inspired the next generation with our bronze medal - we've made history.

"It's just so good to see girls and boys being inspired by us and then trying to reach their goal and it feels good knowing that you've influenced them in some way - it's such a good feeling."

Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic Games like no other, with Covid-19 rearing its ugly head for what should represent the pinnacle of an athlete's career.

The pandemic forced the normally-packed Olympic stands to be empty, making home support from afar more important than ever.

And Kinsella wants the public to know just how much seeing that love from home meant to Team GB's globetrotting stars.

She added: "Their home support made such a big impact.

"When we were in Tokyo, the time difference was big and just seeing people getting up in the early hours of the morning, celebrating our achievements, seeing that shows how much it means to them and how much they're supporting us.

"It means so much and it feels so good.

"They made us feel like they were actually with us, supporting us and cheering us on."

