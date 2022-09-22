Great Britain will be without triple Olympic champion Max Whitlock but have still named a strong team as they seek an unprecedented hat-trick of team golds at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Whitlock missed both the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships this summer and will now also be absent for the Worlds in Liverpool that run from October 29 to November 6.

In his absence, Jake Jarman and Joe Fraser have shone, with Jarman becoming the first English gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games. Fraser nearly matched him, winning three, before becoming the first British gymnast to win a European all-around title.

Fraser, also a former parallel bars world champion, and Jarman were also part of the team that won team gold in both Birmingham and Munich, alongside Giarnni Regini-Moran, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch.

And with no Whitlock, it is the same quintet who will be aiming to make it a hat-trick with Jarman excited at what the team can achieve.

He said: "Being part of this team is very special and after two major championships back-to-back, going into this World Championship together feels like a big moment. Over the past year we've come together and bonded.

"The way we support each other inside and outside the gym is like a family. I'm super excited to be back in Liverpool too. The home crowd in Birmingham were amazing and it is truly a different experience competing with that support and energy."

Fraser added: "It's been such an incredible year so far and this is the big finale. I'm just really excited to get out there with the team.

"We've seen how the crowds have got behind us this year, and with it being in Liverpool having competed at the British Championships there for years, we know the atmosphere will be electric and how much that support is going to drive us all on. Weâ€™re very excited and motivated in the gym, training as hard as we can and just canâ€™t wait to get to Liverpool."

