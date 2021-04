Handball

Tokyo 2020 news: Blast from the past - When Norway's women took Handball gold at Beijing in 2008

Rewind to the 2008 Olympic handball final in Beijing. Join us as we relive Norway's women taking a truly sensational gold medal. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing in what promises to be an amazing games.

00:05:12, 2 hours ago