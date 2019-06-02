Anthony Van Dyck seals seventh Epsom Derby success for O’Brien

Seamie Heffernan guided the winner to a half a length success from Madhmoon in second and Japan in third to give O’Brien his latest success on his 12th attempt, 18 years on from his first triumph with Galileo.

The County Tipperary trainer had a more than decent chance of success in this year’s renewal as he saddled seven of the 13 runners, with the previously unbeaten Sir Dragonet heading the market after being supplemented earlier in the week.

And it was five of the first six horses past the winning post that were O’Brien’s with the Kevin Prendergast-trained Madhmoon in second preventing an Irish clean sweep.

Heffernan’s mount raced in mid-division for much of the way, and still had more horses ahead of him than behind inside the final quarter-mile. Sir Dragonet and Madhmoon were disputing the lead racing inside the final furlong, but Anthony Dan Dyck darted up the inside of the pair and galloped on strongly against the far rail.

Madhmoon stayed on well for the runner-up spot with Japan also finishing well to finish third, ahead of his stable companions Broome (ridden by O’Brien’s son Donnacha) and Sir Dragonet (with Ryan Moore) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Speaking afterwards, trainer O’Brien said: “It is incredible and I am so privileged to be part of the team.

“There are so many people involved that I would like to thank.

“These races are so competitive and so tough. I’m so privileged, delightful and grateful to the team.

“I knew he would be with me when I needed him,” jockey Heffernan said, after his mount won it at the line having been pushed close deep into the final furlong.

“It was a big ask of him, but he’s danced every dance. I’m happy.”

Twenty four hours earlier, Anapurna edged out Pink Dogwood in the Oaks at Epsom to give jockey Frankie Dettori his fifth victory in the race.

The daughter of Frankel trained by John Gosden, passed O’Brien’s runner-up in the closing stages, with Fleeting third.

Ryan Moore went clear on Pink Dogwood after the Camelot filly showed an impressive turn of foot to pass her rivals, but Dettori was more patient and timed his run to perfection.

Dettori won the Oaks for the first time in 1994 on Balanchine before further victories in the race on Moonshell (in 1995), Kazzia (2002) and Enable (2017).