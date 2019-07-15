Big winner for jockey Hornby as Pivoine lands John Smith’s Diamond Jubilee Cup at York

The Andrew Balding-trained horse came in ahead of favourite Setting Sail in second and What’s The Story in third to provide yet another big winner for owners King Power Racing who are enjoying a fruitful summer.

The richest ever running of the famous John Smith’s Cup raceday saw a crowd estimated to be in the region of 30,000 descend on York Races to mark the 60th anniversary and was also attended by the royal patron of the racecourse, Prince Andrew.

For the big race itself, Pivoine was sent off as one of the outside chances but Hornby, riding the course-and-distance winner for the first time, grabbed a prominent position on a track where it can be hard to come from behind on quick ground, yet he also had to get cover to save his mount’s energy for the business end.

And the 24 year old jockey got things absolutely right, by first being patient on the five-year-old as Mountain Hunter, Big Kitten and Setting Sail were in a line entering the final furlong. The pair then made his challenge widest of all in the centre of the track, hitting the front just inside that mark and before quickening up stylishly to win by a length. Setting Sail almost defied stall 23 in second while What’s The Story made late headway to claim third and Another Touch was fourth.

“It went too smoothly!” joked the jockey, who has spent his whole career with winning trainer Andrew Balding. “I was thinking ‘when’s it going to go wrong?’.

“He’s a high-quality horse who’s been perfectly placed by Andrew. He likes it here but it’s important to get him into a rhythm. It’s not easy to get a position and then settle but he did that today, which I thought was crucial.

Then the whole way up the straight I was just trying to hold on until he unleashed the turn of foot he’s got.”

Either side of the John Smith’s Diamond Jubilee Cup, there was a double of the card for jockey Jamie Spencer. The first came in the one mile distance John Smith’s Racing Handicap as David O’Meara’s Escobar beat favourite Rise Hall by three-quarters of a length. Crownthorpe was a distant seven lengths back in third.

Spencer then denied O’Meara a double in the John Smith’s Stayers’ Handicap as the jockey rode Jonathan Portman’s Mancini to victory. As the race title suggests, the two mile contest was all about stamina and Spencer left enough in the his mount’s tank to defeat O’Meara’s Makawee, ridden by David Nolan, to win by a head. The Resdev Way was third trailing a further three lengths back.

The day’s other big race at York, the Group 3 John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes had a thrilling finish to it and was won by Ed Dunlop’s Red Verdon. David Allan was on board the winner who took the one mile six furlong contest by a head from Gold Mount, who edged runners-up from the race favourite Raheen House in third by a short head.