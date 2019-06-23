Blue Point secures rare Royal Ascot double with Diamond Jubilee Stakes victory

Ridden by James Doyle, the Charlie Appleby trained star became the third horse to complete a double in the two Group 1 races at the royal meeting.

Not since Simenon’s success in the Ascot Stakes and Queen Alexandra Stakes in 2012 has a horse completed a double in the same week at Royal Ascot.

Blue Point went into the race as favourite and initially tracked Kachy with Doyle biding his time and waiting for the right moment to strike. With around a furlong to go he did and when asked to do more the five year old pulled clear with only Dream of Dreams offering a response.

The success by a head’s distance now sees Blue Point unbeaten in five starts this season and follows Choisir’s 2003 success in completing the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and Kings Stand Stake double.

Appleby and Doyle also combined to land the day’s opener, the Chesham Stakes, as Pinatubo was a comfortable winner smashing the two-year-old track record in the process.

The winner was always going well and with a furlong to go the race turned into a battle with the Ballydoyle-trained Lope Y Fernandez responding well to pressure under Ryan Moore. However, he was no match for Pinatubo, who showed an impressive turn of foot to stretch three-and-a-quarter lengths clear of the favourite. Highland Chief, who finished third. The colt stopped the clock at 1:25.73 seconds, beating the previous record of 1:26.55 set by Malabar in a July maiden in 2014.

Despite that and Doyle’s third win of the week in the subsequent the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the jockey fell short of Frankie Dettori’s seven winners, which made him top jockey at the meeting for the sixth time and for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere at the meeting on Saturday, there was also a double for trainer Roger Varian and jockey Andrea Atzeni.

The first came in the Hardwicke Stakes as Defoe justified favouritism to come in a half-length winner from Nagano Gold in second with Mirage Dancer a further length behind in third.

That success was doubled in the Wokingham Stakes, the meeting’s oldest heritage handicap, as Cape Byron burst to the front approaching the final furlong and held on well to defeat runner-up Tis Marvellous by a length and a half to justify equally strong favouritism.

Daniel Tudhope picked up a fourth win of the week by guiding Space Traveller to success in the Jersey Stakes. The pair came in a head clear of favourite Space Blues in second and with Angel’s Hideaway a length and a half further back.

The day and royal festival’s final race – and the longest race of the week and of the entire Flat season – the Queen Alexandra Stakes, was taken in impressive fashion by the Andrew Balding-trained Cleonte. Run over a gruelling two mile and five and a half furlongs, Silvestre De Sousa steered his mount to victory by a commendable length and a quarter from Pallasator in second and race favourite Max Dynamite in third.