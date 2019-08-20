Britain miss out on European dressage silver after blood found on horse

Great Britain dropped from second at the European Dressage Championships after Dujardin's score of 81.91 per cent was excluded after a trace of blood was found on the side of Mount St John Freestyle. After the score was revoked, Britain dropped down to fourth, moving the Netherlands up to second, and Sweden up to third. "I'm obviously absolutely devastated - nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” said Dujardin. "The health and welfare of my horses is always my number one priority, but of course I accept the decision."

Emma and Jill Blundell, owners of Mount St John Freestyle, added: "We fully support Charlotte. “Today’s was a great performance, but we accept the decision. We know how seriously Charlotte takes the welfare of our horse and we’re proud to have her ride for us.”

Despite the serious-sounding nature of the exclusion, there was no suggestion from the International Equestrian Federation of any foul play by Dujardin.

"Blood was found on the left flank of the horse in the post-competition check," said a statement from the IEF.

"Elimination under this rule does not imply there was any intent to injure the horse, but the rules are in place to protect the welfare of all competing horses."

