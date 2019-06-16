Channel wins Prix de Diane Longines at Chantilly

Under Pierre-Charles Boudot, Channel edged out Commes and Grand Glory in second and third respectively to land the feature race on Sunday’s card at the French course.

A field of sixteen came forward for the Group 1 race run over a mile and two and a quarter furlongs for three year old fillies, and Graffard’s entrant was always close to the pace. She hit the front around a furlong out and Boudot ensured she held on in a bunch finish to win by a head from Commes, with Grand Glory a half-length further back.

The victory was all the more significant for Channel as she was having only her fourth run and has now won her last three races.

As for her trainer, he was without a Classic victory previously but had enjoyed considerable success, notably with Grand Prix de Paris hero Erupt and Prix Vermeille winner Bateel.

Favourite Siyarafina threatened briefly but was never able to overcome the handicap of her wide draw while neither of the British challengers, Entitle and Nausha, could draw enough to feature.

Charlie Appleby and James Doyle will head to Royal Ascot next week with some confidence after picking up a fine double on the Prix de Diane undercard.

Al Hilalee found things happening a bit quick for him in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas but, having run much better when stepped up in trip last time, may have found his ideal distance over a mile and four furlongs after landing the Group 2 Prix Hocquart by a neck from Soft Light and Khagan.

Vintager claimed a hard-fought success for the trainer/jockey combination in the Prix Bertrand du Breuil at the expense of Trais Fluors, scoring a first win since joining Godolphin from David Menuisier.

Earlier John Gosden was also in the winner’s enclosure after Azano landed the Prix Paul de Moussac under a well-judged ride from Rab Havlin.