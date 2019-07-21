Dettori guides Star Catcher to Irish Oaks success at The Curragh

John Gosden’s horse justified the decision for trainer and owner Anthony Oppenheimer to supplement her for the big race by making all the running and as the winner held the challenge of Royal Ascot runner-up Fleeting.

The Ribblesdale Stakes winner, who was put in Saturday’s race at a cost of €40,000 on Tuesday, was given a typically inspired ride from Dettori on what was his 22nd wedding anniversary. The jockey was able to dictate the pace from the start and the daughter of Sea of Stars held a healthy advantage early in the straight. That was until the Aidan O’Brien-trained Fleeting – ridden by Donnacha O’Brien – got a length closer to Star Catcher than she had at Royal Ascot and put in a strong late effort.

However, Star Catcher and Dettori pulled out more to win by half a length with race favourite and Investec Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood, also from the O’Brien stable, four and a half lengths back in third having been unable to make an impression in the closing stages.

Dual Group 1 winner Iridessa, who had landed the Pretty Polly Stakes on her previous start, disappointed, finishing seventh of the eight runners.

Star Catcher continued Britain’s dominance in the race as runners trained in Britain have won eight of the last 11 renewals.

Victory was Gosden’s third success in the past eight runnings of the race and speaking afterwards he said, “Anthony was very brave when we discussed supplementing the filly and told me that if I was happy to go for it.

“It was the obvious race to run her in after her Ribblesdale win and we got the result we wanted. But I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the Irish Classics close too soon.”

He added, “When Frankie won on her at Royal Ascot he said the last furlong was her best so he was determined it wouldn’t be a falsely run race.

“You leave things to Frankie and his tactics today were perfect. We’re very lucky to have him.

“We knew Star Catcher had really done well since the Ribblesdale. She’s very progressive and can only get better.

“We’ll think about the Yorkshire Oaks although we also have Coronet, Lah Ti Dar, Anapurna and maybe Enable. We’ll see how Star Catcher comes out of this race before making a plan. There’s also the Vermeille to consider.”

Dettori, who was riding his eighth Group 1 winner in 51 days said, “It was a matter of getting the fractions right and Fleeting came to me, but Star Catcher could have gone on again.

“She has done nothing but improve and John is a great trainer. We put our neck on the block in supplementing her, but we thought she was good enough.”