Dettori steers Gosden’s Lord North to Cambridgeshire Handicap success at Newmarket

Dettori ensured his John Gosden-trained mount delivered the goods when it mattered to deliver what was a comfortable success.

Sent off the race favourite for the handicap run over a mile and one furlong, the three-year-old produced an eye-catching turn of foot to catch the Alan King-trained Beringer close to home. Dettori was even afforded the luxury of a quick glance back to the chasing field in completing his third success in the race following Halling in 1994 and Wissahickon last year.

Beringer, who was last seen finishing down the field at York, returned to something of the form it is known for by finishing three-quarters of a length behind in second, while Good Birthday produced another good effort four lengths back in third.

Speaking afterwards, Dettori said: “He was a little bit on and off the bridle, but when I got a bit serious he came good for me. I had to be patient and wait for my gaps but he had plenty left.

“When he hit top gear I went ‘that’s it’ and I was able to ease him in the last 100 yards. He only carried 8st 10lb today but he’s low mileage and there’s plenty more to come.”

Gosden, who also trained Wissahickon to win the competitive handicap last term, added that Lord North could follow a similar all-weather campaign to his stablemate.

He said: “As with the horse that won this race last year, we might look towards the all-weather races, some nice Listed races and then of course the Winter Derby, that sort of route for him.

“There is a very good programme for horses like him in December and into the new year now. I thought he was a potential Group-class horse earlier in the year but his mind was the problem.

“It was a bit cheeky of Frankie in the closing stages, all that looking around – that’s the end of handicaps now!”

Earlier, Millisle capped a successful season for the juvenile fillies trained by Jessica Harrington when winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes, in doing so defeating Europe’s top summer filly Raffle Prize.

The winner, under Shane Foley, darted through under the stands’ rail to run down race favourite Raffle Prize, ridden by Dettori, as she lengthened up the rising final furlong.

Andre Fabre’s Tropbeau finished with a flourish under Mickael Barzalona and was short of room late on without being able to match the winner’s turn of foot.

The victory was a first British Group 1 success for Foley, who has two Irish Classics to his name in Romanised last year and Jet Setting in 2016.

Barzalona and Fabre fared better in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes as Earthlight won a close tussle.

The favourite, trained in France by Fabre, won by a neck from Golden Horde and outsider Summer Sands, and as a result is now is clear second favourite behind Pinatubo for next year’s 2,000 Guineas. Both Pinatubo and Earthlight are owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin team, but Fabre did not rule out the prospect of the pair clashing next season.

Two leading hopes for the race were to disappoint as Siskin was unsettled in the stalls and did not race while Mums Tipple came seventh.