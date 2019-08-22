Enable claims 12th straight win with Yorkshire Oaks success at York

In what is likely to be her final race on British soil, the John Gosden-trained five-year-old ridden by Frankie Dettori proved too good for the late challenge of the Aidan O’Brien-trained Magical in Thursday’s big race. In fact Dettori was reduced to tears after steering his mount to a clear-cut 10th Group One level.

With just four runners in the race run over nearly a mile and a half, the jockey sent Enable straight to the front and they dictated the pace throughout the course of the race. Magical offered a challenge inside the final quarter of a mile but Dettori pushed Enable clear and the horse duly responded in stunning fashion, coming past the line to win by two and three quarter lengths.

In doing so, Dettori registered his 14th Group One triumph of the year, just two short of his personal best tally from 2001.

Speaking before a trademark flying dismount, the Italian said, “I’m emotional because she’s so good.

“She’s amazing and the turnout is fantastic,” said Dettori as he brought the mare back to the winners’ enclosure where the gathered crowds were 10-rows deep to see the celebrations.

“This could be her last race in England. It is very special.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased,” said Gosden, who trains the horse in Newmarket for Saudi Arabian owner Prince Khalid Abdullah.

“She has this amazing, competitive mind – if you were married to her you would have to listen.”

With more than £9.5m in prize money already under her belt, Enable’s record is such that she has been beaten only once and that came a staggering 853 days ago on her second outing. Gosden and Dettori will now bid to make racing history with a record third victory in Europe’s richest horse race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, on 6 October. And on this performance history could very well be in the making.

Earlier on the card, the front-running Living In The Past gave Karl Burke and Danny Tudhope victory in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes.

After breaking smartly and making all the running from stall one, the winner never looked likely to be caught and effectively had the six furlong race secured just past the halfway point. Race favourite Liberty Beach stayed on well in second under Jason Hart but could only get within three-quarters of a length of the winner, with the David Evans-trained Good Vibes back in third.

Mums Tipple produced a fine display under Ryan Moore in the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes, pulling well clear of his 21 rivals to win by a very handsome margin. The Richard Hannon-trained son of Footstepsinthesand was a massive 11 lengths in front of runner-up Rayong at the finishing line, with Klopp Of The Kop back in third.