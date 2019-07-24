Enable heads quality line-up in Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

The champion trainer has saddled the five-year-old to success in 11 of her 12 races which have included the King George in 2017, France’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe twice, the Breeders’ Cup Turf in America, the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown – impressively on her first start of 2019 – and multiple editions of the Oaks.

However Gosden, who is seeking a fourth King George win, is playing down Enable’s prospects despite that impressive start to 2019 in the Eclipse at Sandown having returned from a prolonged break. Jockey Frankie Dettori was in the saddle that day and describes the filly, owned by her breeder Saudi prince Khalid Abdullah, as possessing the most glittering CV of any horse he has ever ridden, and will be going for his sixth victory in the race.

The two-day meeting on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 July at Ascot is headlined by the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which is run on the Saturday afternoon as part of a seven race card. First run in 1951, the Group 1 contest over a mile and four furlongs has long been regarded as Europe’s premier midseason middle-distance championship race for horses of both sexes and all ages, with some big names and horses in racing winning the prestigious race over the years.

Although less formal than the Royal Meeting in June, the King George Weekend has become something of a midsummer showpiece event in its own right, both on and off the track. One of the most famous horses in Ascot’s 300-year history, Brown Jack, who won at seven Royal Meetings, is honoured with a race in his name at this fixture. The day’s other feature race is the Valiant Stakes, a Listed race for fillies and mares over the Classic distance of a mile.

That is followed 24 hours later by the QIPCO King George Day. Ribot, Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Brigadier Gerard, Dancing Brave and Montjeu are just some of the luminous names to have lit up the big day in the past, while last year’s race saw a great battle between Poet’s Word and Crystal Ocean.

Looking ahead to this year’s renewal on Saturday, there is another stellar line-up in contention as Enable faces an impressive list of opponents including Royal Ascot winners Crystal Ocean and Defoe, both also aged five, leading Japanese horse Grand Cheval (seven) and the 2019 Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who as a three-year-old carries less weight than his elders.

James Doyle has described Crystal Ocean as faultless with the go-to rider looking to enhance his growing reputation as a supersub for the big occasion. Doyle was called up by Sir Michael Stoute in the Group 1 contest last year, when the leading jockey partnered Poet’s Word to victory over stablemate Crystal Ocean in a titanic finish. And the trainer has again turned to Doyle to deliver him a seventh King George success at the weekend, with the rider this time entrusted to bring last year’s runner-up home.

Doyle takes over on Sir Evelyn de Rothschild’s Crystal Ocean on Saturday while Ryan Moore looks set to partner this year’s Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck. The biggest obstacle standing between Doyle and back-to-back King Georges is likely to come in the shape of Enable, who defeated Crystal Ocean on their only previous meeting in the September Stakes at Kempton last year.

Enable lines up at Ascot before an expected August trip to York for the International Stakes or Yorkshire Oaks and then an attempt at an unprecedented third Arc victory in October at Longchamp in Paris.

The King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes is scheduled to go off at 3.40pm GMT on Saturday and is part of a seven race card which also includes the Longines Handicap (for Lady Amateur Riders) which runs at 4.50pm.