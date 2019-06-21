Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius win second successive Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

The John Gosden-trained favourite was given another masterful ride by the Italian jockey and the pair pulled clear when it mattered to see off runner-up Dee Ex Bee with Master Of Reality in third.

It was a seventh Gold Cup triumph for Dettori, was part of a four-timer of winners in the day’s opening four races for the jockey and came after his pair of winners yesterday.

Dee Ex Bee led for the best portion of the two-and-a-half-mile contest, and Dettori and Stradivarius’s hopes of success looked to be slim as they appeared to be boxed in. However, once a gap opened up the five-year-old took his chance and eventually went past the post a length to the good to become the first horse to win successive Gold Cups at Ascot since Yeats in 2009. The Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee rallied to finish a nose ahead of outsider Master Of Reality in third.

The victory also means Stradivarius is now on a seven-race winning streak, with his last defeat coming on Champions Day in 2017.

Dettori kicked off his winning streak by guiding the Simon Crisford-trained A’Ali to a narrow victory by a neck from Ventura Rebel in the Norfolk Stakes, with Dubai Station third as favourite and early leader Sunday Sovereign fell away to finish eighth.

He then delivered his second win of the day with Sangarius in the next, the Hampton Court Stakes as he led Sir Michael Stoute’s charge home by two and a quarter lengths from favourite Fox Chairman.

The 48-year-old then went on to complete his hat-trick on Gosden’s Star Catcher in the Ribblesdale Stakes, again beating the race favourite, Fleeting, by a length and a half, with Sparkle Roll in third.

Speaking after the third race, Dettori, who famously won all seven races on the card at Ascot in September 1996, said: “Having the first three winners on Gold Cup and Ladies’ Day, it can’t get any better than this,” But it did, and Dettori landed his 66th race win at Ascot in claiming a successive Gold Cup.

The Italian would however be denied a shot at a full house of victories on the card as Biometric and Harry Bentley upset denied Turgenev close to home in a thrilling finish to the Britannia Stakes. A winner of two of his three starts, Biometric was held up towards the back by Bentley but made rapid headway a furlong out to beat Turgenev and Dettori by a length and a quarter.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien claimed a 1-2-3 in the day’s final race, the King George V Stakes , which was won by South Pacific under Seamie Heffernan.

Ryan Moore appeared to have made a race-winning move on the O’Brien-trained Constantinople, but South Pacific came with a strong run from off the pace to pass his fancied stablemate and claim a first win in the race for the Ballydoyle trainer and his fourth winner of this year’s royal meeting. Eminence chased home the front two with the Mark Johnston-trained Persian Moon in fourth.