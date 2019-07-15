French success on Bastille Day as Calaconta wins Longines Handicap de la Fete Nationale at Longchamp

Ridden by Eddy Ardouin, Calaconta delighted the local contingent by edging a thrilling contest from El Manifico in second and Malaaw in third.

There was a packed programme both on and off the course at Longchamp’s racing festival for France’s national holiday which brought in the crowds and the day’s racing lived up to expectations and did not disappoint.

The Longines Handicap de la Fete Nationale was one of the key contests on the card with 16 runners tackling the one mile two furlong distance worth € 52,000. In the end, it proved to be an exciting finish with the first four home decided by the smallest of margins. Ardouin and Calaconta claimed the victory by a short neck in a time of 2.06.14 from El Magnífico (with Stéphane Pasquier) in second, with only a nose’s distance separating the runner-up from Malaaw (with Antoine Amelin) back in third. Electron Libre was then only a short neck away back in fourth.

One of the day’s other big races at Longchamp was the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris which was won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Japan.

Only eight horses contested the encounter and the winner, ridden by Ryan Moore, put his recent problems behind him with a useful success over the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe course and distance of a mile and four furlongs. The acceleration might not have been as decisive as when dismissing his Group 2 rivals at Royal Ascot but, behind no more than an even pace set by stablemate Western Australia, Ryan Moore always had Japan handy and was perhaps not at full stretch to hold Slalom by half a length.

Connections of the Andre Fabre-trained Slalom were left to consider what might have been for after coming off a solid if unspectacular pace, Maxime Guyon was soon able to get Slalom back in a challenging position and arguably had plenty of the straight to get past Japan. Jalmoud ran a fine race to grab a deserved third place.

Japan now looks likely to have a break before a prep race for the autumn’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and challenge at hat-trick-seeking Enable.

Moore was also successful in the Prix de Thiberville but this time riding for trainer Richard Hannon who saw Star Terms justify favouritism with a comfortable victory. The winning pair came in a length and a quarter in front of Ebony in second and Palomba in third.

However the jockey had to settle for second in the Prix Maurice de Nieuil as the aptly-named Way To Paris edged a two-way battle with Marmelo. In a close finish, Cristian Demuro guided the Andrea Marcialis-trained Way To Paris to victory by a nose from Moore and Marmelo in second, with Ligne d’Or (ridden by Vincent Cheminaud) four lengths back in third.