Ghaiyyath storms to sensational victory in 147th Longines Grosser Preis von Baden

The Godolphin four-year-old’s victory in the 147th running of Germany’s most prestigious race was the highlight of a memorable European afternoon for Appleby who also sent out Vintager to collect the Group 2 Oettingen-Rennen and also Moonlight Spirit to claim the Group 3 Prix du Lutece at Longchamp, France.

However it was the performance of Ghaiyyath which understandably caught the eye, this thanks to a staggering 14 length success in front of Donjah in second and race favourite Laccario in third trailing a further four lengths back from the runner-up.

Running for the first time since finishing third in the Prix Ganay in April, Ghaiyyath quickly settled into a rhythm on the lead. Turning for home, the opposition began to look completely overwhelmed as Buick continued to pour it on in front and, try as they may, they could not ever get close to landing a blow on the dominant winner.

Speaking afterwards, Buick said: “He’s a monster, an absolute monster. Let’s hope that he’ll be around for a while. He’s an amazing horse.

“For one reason or another, he disappointed in the Prix Ganay but Charlie has always been adamant that Ghaiyyath will stay a mile and a half and he showed that today.”

Appleby added:“You had to give that a ‘wow’ didn’t you?

“Wherever you are in the world to win a Group 1 by 14 lengths in the manner he did is incredible. He’s a very exciting horse and there are discussions to be had about having a tilt at the Arc with him now.

“I have to give a lot of thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed as he has always believed in the horse as much as we have and given us the confidence to give him the time between his races. Off the back of today I think this is the starting point of getting the rewards and paying back that patience.”

He added: “We were disappointed last time in the Prix Ganay but the winner, Waldgeist, has run well in an Arc before and the second that day, Study Of Man, won the French Derby the previous season, so you have to take that into account, as he may have run a bit flat backing up after such a good run first time out this season too.”

The victory was particularly pleasing for Buick who was forced to miss much of the summer through injury, and Appleby said: “William and I have had a fantastic career together and have been very lucky to have had the horses we have had over the last couple of years.

With what’s happened this summer I’m also very lucky to have James [Doyle] as a wingman and there is no better man than him.”

This performance by Ghaiyyath has also prompted the suggestion among many that he could yet prove to be a thorn in the side of Enable in her bid for an unprecedented third victory in October’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.