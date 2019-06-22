Hayley Turner rides Thanks Be to historic Royal Ascot success in Sandringham Stakes

Turner follows Gay Kelleway into the history books after her win on the Charlie Fellowes-trained Thanks Be, with the Queen’s Magnetic Charm taking second.

The main focus of the penultimate day of the royal festival may have been on the Coronation Stakes – which was won by French horse Watch Me – but it was Turner who stole the limelight with her historic success. It was the first win at Royal Ascot for a woman jockey since Kelleway’s success on Sprowston Boy in the 1987 Queen Alexandra Stakes.

This year’s race changed complexion in the latter stages, with Turner scything her way through the middle on the winner to claim victory by a neck. Hotsy Totsy stayed on from the rear for third, with Coral Beach fourth after a similar passage.

Turner said: “Gay Kelleway’s obviously the first and great respect to her, but it’s nice the girls’ changing rooms are full now. It was only a matter of time. It’s a great winner for Charlie Fellowes as well [who was also enjoying a landmark first success at the royal meeting].

“I’m enjoying it more than ever now. I went into the weighing room today and there’s like five girls there, we know each other really well, we’re racing every day, they’re always there and it’s great to have a bit of fun with them.

“The standard of girl jockeys has risen so much since I start and they keep me competitive.”

In the day’s feature which preceded Turner’s success, the Francis Graffard-trained Watch Me dismissed dual Classic heroine Hermosa to win the Coronation Stakes.

Pierre-Charles Boudot led the outside chance Watch Me home ahead of Aidan O’Brien’s Hermosa, who had been widely expected to complete a hat-trick of Group One successes having already won the English and Irish 1,000 Guineas this year. Hermosa, ridden by Ryan Moore, appeared well positioned for much of the one-mile contest as she tracked Pretty Pollyanna. But she eventually came up short as Watch Me, who finished a credible sixth in the French 1,000 Guineas last month, pulled clear to win by a length and a half.

Graffard, fresh from landing the Prix de Diane Longines with Channel last Sunday, was enjoying his first winner at the royal meeting, while for Boudot it was a second after Le Brivido’s success in the Jersey Stakes two years ago.

Advertise kept Frankie Dettori’s winning run at Royal Ascot going as the pair ran out emphatic winners of the Commonwealth Cup.

A Group 1 winner as a two-year-old, Advertise failed to challenge in the 2,000 Guineas but under Dettori travelled well on this occasion with being back at a sprint trip, to run out a length and a half clear of runner-up Forever In Dreams. Hello Youmzain missed the start but kept on for third, with favourite Ten Sovereigns never looking entirely comfortable and unable to match the front three for pace to finish fourth.

The day’s opener saw Daahyeh win a prolonged battle with Celtic Beauty to give Roger Varian a second win in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The race favourite broke out of the pack with the Ken Condon-trained Celtic Beauty but found more under David Egan to win the six furlong distance Group 3 contest for fillies and provide a first victory at the royal meeting for the jockey.

Celtic Beauty stayed on well for second, with outsider Aroha best of the rest of the smaller group on the far side in third.

Japan, built on a third place in last month’s Derby in some style to earn Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien another Royal Ascot winner in the King Edward VII Stakes. Sent off as race favourite, Japan powered clear of Bangkok to win by four lengths, while Eagles By Day filled third. That success was a fifth for the week for O’Brien and fourth for Moore, with O’Brien now having 70 winners to his name at the royal meeting.

The day’s finale, the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, also went to Moore as he guided Baghdad to a short head victory. Run over a mile and four furlongs, Mark Johnston’s horse justified favouritism by beating Ben Vrackie into second, with Fujaira Prince in third.