Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early pace and managed to maintain his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was second, longshot Mr. Big News was third and Honor A.P. was fourth in the 15-horse race. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
