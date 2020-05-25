Horse Racing

Horse racing-Britain's racing authority 'confident' of June 1 return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 25 (Reuters) - The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) is confident racing will resume on June 1 after it was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief regulatory officer has said.

The BHA had hoped to restart the season by staging races without fans this month but had to push that back after the government's roadmap for easing restrictions on elite sport said steps would be taken no earlier than June 1.

The government has issued new guidance on the next step for athletes to resume close-contact training but Brant Dunshea said these were protocols for contact sports and did not apply to horse racing.

Horse Racing

Horse racing-French racing authority expects more disruptions

20/05/2020 AT 04:01

"We can't control what decisions government make, but we're incredibly confident and we're working hard and planning towards June 1 being our resumption date," Dunshea told Racing TV.

"All the way through this process in our engagement with government, it has been recognised that we're different to the other sports that are being referred to.

"We are largely a rural-based sport ... Both our training and racing environments are outdoor and pose lower level of risk and position us as a very different sport to football and rugby, for example."

The BHA on Saturday issued guidelines for the resumption of racing behind closed doors on June 1-2 at Newcastle to minimise the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, which has killed 36,393 people in the United Kingdom.

The Grand National, Britain's most iconic horse race, was cancelled in March due to the pandemic while this year's Royal Ascot from June 16-20 is set be held without spectators. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Belmont Stakes to run June 20 without spectators

19/05/2020 AT 19:04
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Action to resume in Ireland on June 8

17/05/2020 AT 12:39
Related Topics
Horse Racing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Horse Racing

Horse racing-French racing authority expects more disruptions

20/05/2020 AT 04:01
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Belmont Stakes to run June 20 without spectators

19/05/2020 AT 19:04
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Action to resume in Ireland on June 8

17/05/2020 AT 12:39
Horse Racing

Sport-New York to reopen auto, horse racing tracks without fans

16/05/2020 AT 20:19

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Horse Racing

Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Race of the Week: 'Excitement at fever pitch' for International Jockeys' Championship

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Longines - Explaining the magic of the Japan Cup

00:02:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Explainer: The Exceptional Racehorse

00:03:15
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Montreal Masters

Federer loses set streak but bounces back to beat Ferrer

11/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHorse racing-French racing authority expects more disruptions
Next articleVita reveals new ERC Junior look