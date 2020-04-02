Horse racing-Jockey Club to honour health workers at 2021 Grand National

The opening day of the Grand National Festival will also be renamed Liverpool's NHS Day in honour of the staff and volunteers who are caring for coronavirus patients.

"We understand just how hard the NHS and professional carers are working right now and this is our way of showing our gratitude," Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said in a statement.

"The ticket process and distribution will begin at the start of next year and we'll be working with the relevant organisations to ensure those who should benefit from the initiative are included."

Tiger Roll was set to go for an unprecedented hat-trick of victories in the big race, which was scheduled for Saturday, before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)