Horse racing-Kameko upsets Pinatubo to win 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Qatar Racing-owned 10-1 shot Kameko, ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy and trained by Andrew Balding, ended red hot favourite Pinatubo's unbeaten run to win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

Kameko beat Wichita (15-2), with Frankie Dettori in the saddle, by a neck over the Rowley Mile in the first classic of a British flat season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinatubo, the 5-6 odds-on favourite, finished third and a further length adrift in the field of 15.

Horse Racing Horse racing-Royal Ascot more than halves prize money due to pandemic YESTERDAY AT 18:34

The race was run without spectators, and with jockeys wearing face masks.

"I've never won a Classic in Britain and this means the absolute world to me, for everyone connected with this horse as well," said Murphy after Kameko, now installed as a favourite for July's Epsom Derby, became the fastest Guineas winner ever.

"It's the stuff of dreams... around four furlongs he got a little bit lost but he came home really well. It was a gutsy performance."

Godolphin-owned Pinatubo, named after a volcano in the Philippines and trained by Charlie Appleby, had finished last season as the highest-rated juvenile in a quarter of a century.

Rated a wonder horse in the making and unbeaten in six starts, the colt was making his debut as a three-year-old ridden by William Buick. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Horse Racing Horse racing-Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park 03/06/2020 AT 14:58