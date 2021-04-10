Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner at the Grand National as she took Minella Times to victory.

Blackmore and Minella Times displayed perfect timing with a late surge on the final fence, with the 11-1 looking comfortable approaching the finish line.

Balko Des Flos came second and Any Second Now finished in third place.

Horse Racing Blackmore targeting next big success after record-breaking Cheltenham Festival 22/03/2021 AT 12:46

"I cannot believe it," Blackmore said. "He was a sensational spin. I'm so lucky to be riding. It is unbelievable.

"He was just incredible and jumped beautifully. I tried to wait as long as I could. When I jumped the last and asked him for a bit, he was there.

"I don't feel male or female right now, I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable."

Favourite Cloth Cap, ridden by Tom Scudamore, pulled up at the third last fence.

The race took place without fans due to restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus.

Trailblazers - Serena Williams: 'Stereotypes are meant to be broken'

Horse Racing Jockey James apologises for climbing on dead horse 02/03/2021 AT 21:15