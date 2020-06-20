Horse Racing

Horse racing-Record goes at Ascot as 150-1 shot comes in

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Royal Ascot witnessed its biggest-priced winner as 150-1 shot Nando Parrado won the Coventry Stakes on Saturday.

Trained by Clive Cox, Nando Parrado was steered home by jockey Adam Kirby.

"The price was a shock. He is a proper horse and we loved him from the start," Cox said.

The previous record was set in 1990 when 100-1 outsider Fox Chapel won the Britannia Stakes. Flashmans Papers was also a 100-1 shot when winning at the iconic meeting in 2008.

Frankie Dettori landed a 150-1 treble to finish Royal Ascot, this year run without spectators, as the leading rider. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

