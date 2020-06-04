Horse Racing

Horse racing-Royal Ascot more than halves prize money due to pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The prize money for this month's Royal Ascot, which will be run without spectators from June 16-20, has been more than halved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers had said in December that more than eight million pounds ($10.08 million) would be offered with the meeting hosting million pound races for the first time.

On Thursday they announced amended prize money of 3.68 million pounds.

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park

YESTERDAY AT 14:58

Ascot Racecourse chief executive Guy Henderson said in a statement that 2020 had been set to be a landmark year before the "unprecedented times".

"Some 70% of our annual income comes from public admissions, including hospitality," he said.

The eight Group One races will each be run for 250,000 pounds. ($1 = 0.7935 pounds) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Winning return blew away cobwebs, says jockey Sullivan

01/06/2020 AT 13:46
Horse Racing

Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves marks return of English sport at Newcastle

01/06/2020 AT 12:42
Related Topics
Horse Racing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park

YESTERDAY AT 14:58
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Winning return blew away cobwebs, says jockey Sullivan

01/06/2020 AT 13:46
Horse Racing

Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves marks return of English sport at Newcastle

01/06/2020 AT 12:42
Horse Racing

REFILE-Horse racing-Resumption of racing crucial, says BHA

30/05/2020 AT 22:30

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Horse Racing

Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Race of the Week: 'Excitement at fever pitch' for International Jockeys' Championship

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Longines - Explaining the magic of the Japan Cup

00:02:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Explainer: The Exceptional Racehorse

00:03:15
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Cycling

Woods sole bright spot as uncertainty swirls around Cannondale-Drapac’s future

28/08/2017 AT 00:44
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
League Cup

Will a League Cup win make Klopp the new Mourinho - or the new Laudrup?

05/01/2016 AT 08:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHorse racing-Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park
Next articleChelsea set to sign Germany forward Werner - Sky Sports