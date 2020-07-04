Horse racing-Serpentine wins Derby in stunning fashion

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Serpentine, trained by Aidan O'Brien, powered to victory in the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

Leading from the front, Serpentine won comfortably at odds of 25-1 from Khalifa Sat to give O'Brien a record eighth victory at the Classic.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Horse Racing Horse racing-Love wins Oaks in build-up to Derby 2 HOURS AGO

Horse Racing Horse racing-Kentucky Derby will open doors to spectators 25/06/2020 AT 14:08