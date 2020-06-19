Horse Racing

Horse racing-Tiz the Law ready to shine as all eyes turn to Belmont

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Tiz the Law aims to gallop to history as the 6-5 favourite in Saturday's 152nd Belmont Stakes, with the race usually last in the Triple Crown going first in a topsy-turvy time in the sports calendar.

The New York race is going forward under strict social distancing procedures, with no spectators allowed, after the postponement of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes to Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Stradivarius takes third successive Ascot Gold Cup

A DAY AGO

If the pressure is getting to the New York-bred Tiz the Law, however, one can hardly tell.

"Anything you want him to do – he does it. He's so relaxed," owner Jack Knowlton told reporters this week. "(He is) laid back and is that way in his training and that way even in the races."

The colt won his debut race by more than four lengths at Saratoga in August and clinched the Curlin Florida Derby in March.

Knowlton and trainer Barclay Tagg were also together in 2003 when their horse Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes but were denied Triple Crown glory at the Belmont.

"I think if you beat him, you win," said Mark Casse, a Hall of Fame trainer for last year's Belmont winner Sir Winston and Tap It To Win, who is expected to contend this year at 6-1.

The Belmont, traditionally a 1-1/2-mile endurance test at the end of the Triple Crown, has been shortened to 1-1/8 mile, to accommodate three-year-old thoroughbreds in training. It's a change some trainers welcome - at least this year.

"If the Belmont was a mile and a half Saturday, I doubt we would be in it," said Casse.

Andie Biancone, the assistant trainer and owner of 9-2 Sole Volante, said she was "kind of bummed, initially," by the change but has since come around.

"The other day he went on a one-turn mile and he's just super versatile," Biancone told reporters. "I think it's going to be perfect for him."

Dr Post, widely considered to have the best shot at upsetting Tiz the Law at 5-1, will break out of the ninth post in the 10-horse field.

"He's a horse that has probably benefited from the change in the traditional Triple Crown calendar because he didn’t make his three-year-old debut until March 29th," said trainer Todd Pletcher. "Under traditional timings he was not going to be ready for probably any of the Triple Crown races."

The Belmont Stakes is scheduled to start at 5:42 p.m. ET on Saturday. (Reporting Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Favourite Tiz the Law draws eighth post for Belmont

17/06/2020 AT 17:30
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Battaash lands King's Stand Stakes to hand Crowley Royal Ascot treble

16/06/2020 AT 20:41
Related Topics
Horse Racing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Stradivarius takes third successive Ascot Gold Cup

A DAY AGO
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Favourite Tiz the Law draws eighth post for Belmont

17/06/2020 AT 17:30
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Battaash lands King's Stand Stakes to hand Crowley Royal Ascot treble

16/06/2020 AT 20:41
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Trainers adapt to COVID-19 era ahead of Saturday's Belmont

15/06/2020 AT 22:05

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Horse Racing

Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Race of the Week: 'Excitement at fever pitch' for International Jockeys' Championship

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Longines - Explaining the magic of the Japan Cup

00:02:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Explainer: The Exceptional Racehorse

00:03:15
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleHorse racing-Stradivarius takes third successive Ascot Gold Cup
Next articleAlex Zanardi in hospital after Italian road accident