Horse racing-Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes to clinch first leg of Triple Crown

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

ELMONT, New York, June 20 (Reuters) - Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is usually the last leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.

However, this year it was contested first as the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes had to be postponed until later in the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed more than 121,000 lives in the United States.

Horse racing-Record goes at Ascot as 150-1 shot comes in

2 HOURS AGO

Due to the pandemic, spectators were barred from attending the race. (Reporting By Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Horse racing-Eerie calm welcomes contenders at empty Belmont

3 HOURS AGO
Horse racing-Tiz the Law ready to shine as all eyes turn to Belmont

YESTERDAY AT 17:19
