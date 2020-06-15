Horse Racing

Horse racing-Trainers adapt to COVID-19 era ahead of Saturday's Belmont

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - With a shortened distance and owners barred from the stands amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday will bear little resemblance to previous years.

With the traditional third leg of the Triple Crown being contested first, top trainer Todd Pletcher admitted that the season will have an air of unfamiliarity about it when the race is contested without any fans in attendance due to the new protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Love prevails to win 1,000 Guineas for O'Brien's sixth win

07/06/2020 AT 15:47

"You can put a big asterisk by the whole year - and the Triple Crown is certainly part of that," said Pletcher, who has saddled three Belmont winners and is a trainer for contenders Farmington Road and Dr Post.

"It's not going to be the same, it’s going to be spread out over a much different time frame. Different distances, different orders.

"I don’t think it would take away from the accomplishments of a single horse if they were able to win one, two or three legs of it… but it's clearly not the same as trying to do all three in five weeks."

Following on from the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the Belmont's 1-1/2-mile endurance course has often frustrated those seeking the Triple Crown. When American Pharoah pulled off the feat in 2015, he was the first horse to do so in 37 years.

The course was cut down to 1-1/8 miles this year to accommodate three-year-old thoroughbreds in training. The Derby was rescheduled to Sept. 5 from May 2 and the Preakness to Oct. 3 from May 16.

For trainers and jockeys, the Belmont will prove a critical test after the sport was suspended for several months in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"I’ve always said training racehorses is like putting a puzzle together - this year it’s been putting a puzzle together with no edges or picture," said Mark Casse, a Hall of Fame trainer for last year's Belmont winner Sir Winston and this year's contender Tap It To Win.

"I’m just happy that we’re gonna have a Belmont." (Reporting , editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Kameko upsets Pinatubo to win 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

06/06/2020 AT 16:18
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Royal Ascot more than halves prize money due to pandemic

04/06/2020 AT 18:34
Related Topics
Horse Racing
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Horse Racing

Horse racing-Love prevails to win 1,000 Guineas for O'Brien's sixth win

07/06/2020 AT 15:47
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Kameko upsets Pinatubo to win 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket

06/06/2020 AT 16:18
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Royal Ascot more than halves prize money due to pandemic

04/06/2020 AT 18:34
Horse Racing

Horse racing-Fauci the favorite as racing returns to Belmont Park

03/06/2020 AT 14:58

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Horse Racing

Win Bright wins thrilling climax to the Longines Hong Kong Cup

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Race of the Week: 'Excitement at fever pitch' for International Jockeys' Championship

00:01:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Longines - Explaining the magic of the Japan Cup

00:02:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Horse Racing

Explainer: The Exceptional Racehorse

00:03:15
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleHorse racing-Love prevails to win 1,000 Guineas for O'Brien's sixth win
Next articleGranada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller