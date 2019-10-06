Horse racing-Waldgeist denies Enable unprecedented Arc hat trick

Enable, ridden by veteran jockey Frankie Dettori, looked set for an unprecedented third straight win at Longchamp, only for the 16-1 shot Waldgeist to pip her to the line.

Waldgeist had been beaten in three previous races against Enable but the overnight rain in Paris might have played a part.

"I passed the 200 (metre mark) and I was a spent force. I think the ground had a lot to do with it," said the 48-year-old Dettori. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)