Japan edges out Crystal Ocean to land Juddmonte International Stakes at York

In a thrilling finish to the opening day’s big race of the four-day Yorkshire Ebor Festival, Japan, overtook the long-time leader and race favourite late on before taking the contest in a photo finish.

Elarqam came third but it was Japan who stayed on well to beat Crystal Ocean by a head in an epic duel.

The win was O’Brien’s sixth victory in the race even if his horse had to battle back bravely under Ryan Moore after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Crystal Ocean, ridden by James Doyle had taken the lead. The Mark Johnston-trained Elarqam with jockey Jim Crowley put in a big performance to finish third by a length, whilst John Gosden’s King Of Comedy, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was fourth.

Speaking afterwards to Racing TV, O’Brien said, “He’s made progress from day one.

“He’s the type who will never win by far but is a lovely relaxed horse who does what he needs to do. That’s the best form of any three-year-old this season.”

Jockey Ryan Moore added: “He’s got a great temperament. He’s kept improving since he ran in the Dante here and ran all the way to the line.

“It was a very hard battle and fortunately this lad got here really late. He’s hasn’t put a foot wrong and keeps getting better.

“Japan has not put a foot wrong his whole life and will just continue to get better.”

The outcome was better for Dettori and Gosden in the race before with a victory for Logician in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur.

The winner duly assumed favouritism for next month’s St Leger at Doncaster thanks to a length-and-three-quarter win over Constantinople.

The runner-up travelled well into the race in which his Ballydoyle stablemate Norway set a good pace, but it was Logician who asserted control when it mattered to come home by a handsome margin. Norway was a distant seven lengths back in third.

A decision is likely to be made inside the next ten days whether Logician is entered into the Classic but there is no doubt in Dettori’s mind as to where the son of Frankel should be aimed for, saying “When you win a trial like this you’ll always be tempted to have a go at the St Leger.

“I’m not going to put connections off though – I was impressed and he did everything I asked him to. If it was down to me he’d go for the Leger, but it’s not down to me.

“There was still a bit of greenness but he hit the line well and galloped out strongly. He’s not the finished article but with every race he’s improving and he’s taken another leap forward.”

Thursday’s second day of the Ebor Festival at York promises to be equally as special, with The Darley Yorkshire Oaks featuring the battle between Enable and Magical the likely highlight of the six-race card.