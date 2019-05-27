Kublaigo springs a surprise to win Longines Handicap of the Americas in Mexico

In front of another packed crowd, the American horse with Miguel Ángel Rodríguez on board sprang a surprise to land Mexico’s most prestigious horse race, beating Metro Bus in second and Who’s a Saint in third with Jicamón taking fourth.

Those four horses completed an all-USA top four and in doing so broke a five-year streak in the race which have been doninated by Mexicans. For trainer Fausto Gutiérrez, the victory also confirmed his status as the leading trainer of the race as this success was his fifth star in the Classic’s Classic.

In what was a totally open race run over 1900 metres, the early pacesetter was Xocoyotzin de Cuadra GL who left at the start and tried to escape the field. Each of the 14 horses however kept to their plan and remained in the middle and behind the peloton, keeping plenty in reserve to give everything in the final stretch.

The favorite Jicamón, ridden by Jose Luis Campos, attacked as soon as they left the last bend with Metro Bus in close attendance. The latter then nudged ahead but it was Kublaigo who emerged from the shadows and back of the field to first ease past its rivals before taking the lead in the final 100 metres, a position from which it would not let go of.

Rodríguez, who had already achieved a second place in the race in 2017, knew that his horse could do more and Kublaigo was still running on and pressing hard through the line to extinguish any late aspirations of the chasing runners-up of Metro Bus in second, the equally surprise package of Who’s a Saint in third and the fast finishing Jicamón back in fourth.

Kublaigo’s winning time of 2.03.4 minutes was equally useful with the horse, raised in the United States by Rancho San Jorge, now having a record of six first, four seconds and three third places in 17 starts, but equally important having its name etched in the race history.