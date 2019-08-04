McKinzie wins Whitney Stakes, Covfefe lands Longines Test Stakes at Saratoga

Ridden by Mike Smith, the race favourite – named after Baffert’s friend the late Brad McKinzie – beat Yoshida by a commanding length and three-quarter margin to register a fourth Grade 1 success.

Joel Rosario gave William Mott’s runner-up a good ride and stayed on well in the final furlong but could not impact on McKinzie who was always in control of the race right through the finishing line. Todd Pletcher’s Vino Rosso was almost five lengths further back in third.

European raider Thunder Snow was a disappointing non-runner due to a temperature.

Baffert has been responsible for some outstanding horses including Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify, but paid a hefty compliment to McKinzie when saying he ranked alongside his greats.

“He’s getting better and better. To me, he’s the best horse in the country.

“I was nervous today. I’ve been nervous because I knew down deep he could win the race. I was going to be very disappointed if he didn’t win. I’ve had really good horses, and he’s ranked right up there with them. I was going to be just totally shocked if he didn’t win today, but the way he did it was really impressive.”

Speaking why the win was so important, Baffert said: “I was thinking about Brad McKinzie and how we loved him.

“I started choking up. It was very emotional for me. I know his mother’s watching, all his friends are watching. McKinzie will always be [in the record books] at Saratoga there with the best, and that’s important.

“I’m just glad that this horse is as good as he is, because we named him at Brad’s funeral.”

Smith added, “That was incredible. He ran big.

“There were some good horses in there so he had to run, but he ran. He had to work at it, but he got away from them and the best part of it was at the end of the race. That gives me confidence going a mile and a quarter down the road.”

Also on Saturday’s card at Saratoga was the Longines Test Stakes which was won by Brad H Cox’s Covfefe.

Joel Rosario was in the winner’s saddle this time as the winning duo came in half a length clear of Serengeti Empress in second. The race favourite Bellafina trailed the victor and runner-up by coming in third, albeit coming in almost nine lengths behind.