Michael Owen’s Angel Alexander impresses to win Ayr Gold Cup

The winner, co-owned by former England footballer Michael Owen, was one of only two three-year-olds in the field and was given a marvellous finish by jockey Richard Kingscote to beat Growl in second. Race favourite Buffer Zone finished a disappointing 17th.

Angel Alexander hit the front to lead a half-dozen pack of contenders who raced on the stands’ side with over a furlong out. Kingscote was well in control and guided the gelding ahead Growl near the finish, holding on win by half a length. Gulliver crossed the line a further half length behind in third place with Summerghand, Embour and Louie De Palma following to make up the top six.

The big disappointment however was the showing from hot favourite Buffer Zone

Hopes were high of success for the Irish-trained horse from the Ger Lyons stable after his victory at the Curragh six days ago, but he failed to make an impact and was never really travelling well reflected by coming home 17th of the 24 runners.

Joe Fanning steered Mark Johnston’s Rose Of Kildare to a useful success in the William Hill Firth Of Clyde Stakes (for The Ayrshire Agricultural Challenge Cup).Only nine ran in the Group 3 contest over six furlongs but Rose Of Kildare enjoyed a half-length victory from Graceful Magic in second and Endless Joy back in third.

The Tim Easterby-trained Golden Apollo just had the edge in the William Hill Ayr Silver Cup Handicap. A large field of 24 contested this one and David Allan was in the saddle as Golden Apollo took the honours by a neck from Gabrial The Saint in second. Get Knotted was a further length back in third and claimed that by a neck from Show Stealer in fourth.

• Pierre Lapin lengthened impressively to win Saturday’s feature race at Newbury, the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

Roger Varian’s youngster is a half-brother to top-class sprinter Harry Angel, who won this race in 2016 before going on to score at Group One level the following year.

Not seen since his debut success at Haydock in May, Pierre Lapin was sent off the joint-favourite along with Richard Hannon’s July Stakes winner Mystery Power, who had disappointed behind Pinatubo last time out. Pierre Lapin always seemed to be travelling smoothly in the hands of Andrea Atzeni but when Malotru burst clear, it appeared he had a stiff task on his hands.

However, Gerald Mosse’s mount began to hang across the track and by the time he reached the far rail, his advantage had been eroded by Pierre Lapin who strode out impressively to the line, winning by a length and a half with the same distance back to Shadn in third.