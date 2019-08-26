Mustajeer claims £1m handicap prize at York’s Ebor Festival

The Ger Lyons-trained six-year-old beat Red Galileo by three-quarters of a length with Desert Skyline taking third.

Jockey Colin Keane took Mustajeer past the John Gosden-trained front-runner Ben Vrackie in the final furlong which proved the decisive move to take the day’s feature race on the last day of the Yorkshire racing festival. Red Galileo, ridden by Cieren Fallon, was the closest challenger throughout and stayed on into second ahead of Desert Skyline, with Raymond Tusk fourth.

“It was a very good performance. It was pretty smooth. I’m just grateful to be riding him,” Keane said.

“I probably got there a bit sooner than I wanted to. His aim at the start of the year was to be here and it’s a brilliant training performance by Ger.”

Mustajeer, who was fourth in last year’s Ebor, will now be geared up for a shot at the Melbourne Cup in November.

The day’s opener, the Group 3 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes, saw the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Zaaki edge a very close contest. Ryan Moore was in the saddle as the winner won by a neck from Bangkok in second and Space Traveller in third.

The Sky Bet Melrose Heritage Handicap was more clear-cut with William Haggas-trained Hamish easing to a three-quarter of a length victory. With James Doyle in the saddle, Hamish came in clear of favourite First In Line in second and Land Of Oz in third.

The Group 2 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes saw the closest finish of the day’s card as Doyle guided Andrew Balding’s Shine So Bright to success by a nose. Favourite Laurens was edged out in second with Cape Byron in third.

Frankie Dettori was again amongst the winners as he rode Forest Of Dean to success in the Sky Bet Handicap. The race favourite, trained by John Gosden, came in a length and a half clear of Johnny Drama in second with Ventura Knight a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Friday’s action at the Ebor Festival saw Dettori ride Stradivarius to victory in the Lonsdale Cup as the seasoned stayer secured a £1m bonus for the second consecutive season.

Stradivarius went into the race as clear favourite and fully justified the backing to see off Dee Ex Bee by over a length. The £1m bonus is awarded to any horse to win one of four races in May – including the Yorkshire Cup – followed by the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup.

Also on Friday, Jim Crowley steered Battaash to a track record in winning the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes. The five-year-old travelled well and hit the front with two furlongs to go before pulling clear in the final furlong to beat Soldier’s Call into second. The winning time over five furlongs of 55.9 seconds bettered a mark of 56.16 set by Dayjur in 1990.