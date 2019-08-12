Pantall’s French King wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

In front of just under 9,000 spectators, it was the Henri-Alex Pantall-trained star, ridden by Olivier Peslier who claimed victory to add to recent successes in Doha, Cologne and Hamburg. Mark Johnston’s Communique, ridden by Joe Fanning, was second with the race favourite, Charlie Appleby’s Sheema Classic winner Old Persian, in third.

The Grosser Preis von Berlin, formerly known as the Deutschland-Preis, is a Group 1 flat horse race and one of Germany’s most prestigious races. It is run at Hoppegarten each year in July or August and is open to thoroughbreds aged three years or older to tackle the distance of 2,400 metres (about 1½ miles).

With only six runners in contention, Peslier calmly waited for the progress of the race to develop as Communique took the early lead in front of Andoro and Old Persian. French King was galloping steadily in fourth place ahead of Alounak , who was in the lead shortly after the start, and Royal Youmzain at the end.

As the race took shape into the home straight, Peslier kept his composure on French King despite Communique looking to increase the lead. However the latter was gradually reeled in and could do nothing to deny the fast and strong finish of French King who came in a length clear at the line. Charlie Appleby’s much-fancied Old Persian, ridden by William Buick who was returning to the saddle after injury, was briefly impeded when French King drifted across him when going past and was a short head distance back in third.

Royal Youmzain was only able to reach fourth place from the end of the field which was brought up by Alounak and Andoro who also suffered a significant disruption on the straight and took the last two places.

Speaking afterwards, Pantall said, “He did it very well and he really seems to have progressed all year, notably in terms of his mind. His style of running used to worry us a little because he tended to pull his way to the front but now he relaxes and that really allows him to finish off his races. He has really come forward.

“Watching the video back Olivier was the only one not to have moved and the rest were all hard at work. He produced a really telling burst over the last 300m, albeit he veered a little to his right. But he was very brave to see it out to the line.

“We don’t have any particular idea about what comes next and we’ll talk it over with his owner. That decision will be made later.”

It proved a good afternoon for Pantall and Peslier, as earlier on the card the trainer-jockey combination won the Listed Hoppegartener Fliegerpreis over six furlongs.

The margin of victory by a length and a quarter from Mubaalegh in second was equally as comfortable as that of French King with Joe Fanning having to settle for a second runner-up spot. Waldemar Hickst’s Big Boots, ridden by Marco Casamento, was a further half-length back in third.