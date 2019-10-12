Quadrilateral remains unbeaten after impressive Fillies’ Mile success at Newmarket’s Future

The Roger Charlton-trained horse came with a late burst on the far rail under jockey Jason Watson to beat Powerful Breeze and maintain her unbeaten record.

Quadrilateral is daughter of legendary horse Frankel and only began her career in August. In that short time she has rose to the top of the juvenile fillies’ reckoning thanks to three runs which have yielded three victories to the point there is genuine hopes of landing next season’s Qipco 1,000 Guineas.

On the back of a comfortable 11-length win on her second Newbury outing, the step into Group 1 territory was always going to be a test but she came through even if she had to dig deep to do so. After being off the bridle heading into the Newmarket Dip, Quadrilateral appeared in trouble. Chasing the leaders into the final furlong, space became limited as the wearying Boomer drifted towards the rail, with Powerful Breeze taking over and also heading in the same direction.

However, Quadrilateral surged up the rail inside the final 100 yards to beat Powerful Breeze by a head with Moyglare winner Love staying on for third.

The success was Charlton’s second Group 1 winner of the season and speaking afterwards he said, “Two or even three furlongs out I thought we’re not running well; we’re coming off the bridle and it’s not going to happen.

“She kept responding and fought like a good ‘un and it was a great effort really.”

The Dubai Future Champions Festival is the highlight of the Gold Season at Newmarket, with two days of top level racing providing chance to witness the future stars of the Flat at the Home of Horseracing.

Jockey William Buick secured a quick-fire double which both came with comfortable winning margins. The first was in the Old Rowley Cup Heritage Handicap as the Alan King-trained Trueshan justified favouritism, winning by almost four lengths from First In Line in second, with Rhythmic Intent a similar distance back in third.

Buick then guided Charlie Appleby’s Spring of Love to victory in the next race, the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Here the pair saw off favourite Waliyak in second by a length and a quarter, with Rhyme Scheme a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

After last Sunday’s Arc disappointment with Enable at Longchamp, Frankie Dettori was back in the winning groove when seeing Fanny Logan to victory in the Group 3 Darley Pride Stakes. Riding for John Gosden, Dettori steered his mount to victory by a length from Queen in second and Simply Beautiful in third.

One of the day’s closest finishes came in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes as Richard Kingscote guided Good Vibes home for David Evans. It was a close run thing though as Pistoletto in second was only denied the victory by a neck, with Jouska only a further half a length back in third.

However the most exciting climax came in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes which was won by Mark Johnston’s Rose Of Kildare. Only a neck separated the winner from Valeria Messalina in second, and the same distance keeping the runner-up from Separate in third.

Jim Crowley found the going a little easier in the Group 2 Challenge Stakes as Mustashry took the honours from Limato by a length and a quarter. Oh This Is Us was almost three lengths further back in third.

Saturday’s second day of the Future Champions Festival is headed by the Cesarewitch Handicap and the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes.