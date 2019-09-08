Repeat success for Yildirm as Rhythm Divine wins Longines International Topkapi Trophy at Veliefendi

Twelve months ago Yildirm was in the saddle as Runner Bull took the honours, ironically from Rhythm Divine who was then led by Halis Karatas. However last year’s runner-up got their name on the trophy as Yildirm steered his mount to success by a length and a half from Yamanlarbey, ridden by Ahmet Çelik.

Ulan Bator, last year’s third placed horse, occupied the same position again ahead of Long Runner, ridden by Karatas, in fourth.

The Longines International Topkapi Trophy is one of the feature races and part of the Longines International Racing Festival, a weekend of horse racing that takes place at the Veliefendi Racecourse near Istanbul in Turkey in late summer.

Sunday’s other feature race on the card, the International Bosphorus Cup, was won in thrilling fashion by Finesse. Ridden by Shohei Kaya, the pair came in only a neck’s distance clear of Hasafet in second ridden by Akin Sozen. The leading pair were some distance in front of third placed Distant Shining, ridden by Gokhan Kocakaya, who was five lengths back to the runner-up, with Mister Gorkem with Karatas in the saddle a further four lengths back in fourth.

Saturday saw the eagerly-anticipated renewal of the Longines International Istanbul Trophy and it was Iskra, ridden by Karatas who took first place from Tatvan Incisi, ridden by Kocakaya, by a length. Miss Helin, with Yildirim in the saddle, took third albeit a further four and half lengths back from the front two, with The Last Romance (ridden by Celik) and Seker Hanim coming home a distant fourth and fifth respectively.

There was better news for Celik in the International France Galop Anatolya Trophy, a Group 2 event, as Sharpa made comfortable work of the starting field. The six length victory underlines the ease in which the winner came home, ahead of Vancouver, ridden by Sözen, in second place from Big Brown, ridden by Yildirim, in third.