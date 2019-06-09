Sir Winston springs a surprise to win Belmont Stakes in New York

The Mark Casse-trained horse made a late charge and held off the race favourite Tacticus to win the third leg of USA racing’s Triple Crown by a length.

The 2019 Belmont Stakes was the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes and the 108th time the event took place at Belmont Park. Run over a distance of a mile and a half, the race, known as the “test of the champion”, is open to three-year-old Thoroughbreds and is the final leg – the proverbial ‘third jewel’ – of the Triple Crown series of races.

Despite there being no possibility of a Triple Crown winner, this year’s Belmont Stakes still attracted the usual big name jockeys and trainers. Three-time Belmont champion Todd Pletcher had two horses in the race, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, the oldest to ever win an American Triple Crown in his position after his 2018 run with Justify, was on board Bourbon War and 2017 Kentucky Derby winner John Velazquez was on Pletcher’s Intrepid Heart.

However all were overshadowed by Joel Rosario on Sir Winston who on his Classic debut for Casse was produced late and moved from the rail to the outside to overtake front-runner Joevia.

Joevia may have had an advantage around the first turn all the way into the final stretch, but it was Sir Winston who had enough in the tank when it mattered, also withstanding a late push from favourite Tacitus

While making his move, Sir Winston appeared to hamper Preakness Stakes winner and stablemate War Of Will, who was second favourite but faded and finished ninth of the ten runners.

Speaking afterwards, Casse said: “He’s an amazing little horse. If you had asked me to rate our two-year-olds last year he would have been 16th or 17th.

“I’m very proud of him because he’s kind of what our operation represents – we develop horses. I start every horse out thinking they are going to win the Kentucky Derby or the Oaks.

“I tell you what, they all better watch out going to a mile and a quarter because Sir Winston will come running, too. Sir Winston is a pretty serious horse, so don’t count him out.

The race caps an extraordinary Triple Crown season that started with the disqualification of Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. He was the first horse in the race’s history to be demoted after passing the post in front with Country House then awarded the contest. There was drama in the second leg too when Velazquez was thrown from Bodexpress coming out the stalls in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

Also at Belmont Park on Saturday was the Longines Just a Game Stakes which was won in comfortable fashion by Chad C Brown’s Rushing Fall. Ridden by Javier Castellano, the race favourite came in two and a quarter lengths clear of Beau Recall in second who just pipped Daddy Is A Legend in third by a head.