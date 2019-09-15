Sixth St Leger success for Dettori as unbeaten Logician wins final Classic of season at Doncaster

The race favourite won by two and a quarter lengths to give trainer John Gosden his fifth success at the meeting and jockey Frankie Dettori his sixth victory in the world’s oldest Classic and Group One race.

Mark Johnston’s Sir Ron Priestley, ridden by 49-year-old Franny Norton, finished second with Nayef Road in third.

Logician, the son of legendary Frankel, was sent off as red-hot favourite for the one-mile-and-six-furlong race on the back of his most recent victory in the Great Voltigeur at York. That win on the Knavesmire last month had come on the back of success in a Newbury handicap, and the Khalid Abdullah-owned colt duly took this step up to the highest level with some authority.

Nestled towards the rear through the early stages, Dettori took his time before moving with some ease down the Town Moor straight and sweeping to the front when he asked the grey to quicken a fair way out.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Sir Dragonet briefly threatened to make a race of it but that challenge was short-lived with Dettori afforeded the luxury being able to ease up close to home as Norton on Sir Ron Priestley did battle with Andrea Atzeni on another Johnston horse, Nayef Road, for second.

Speaking afterwards, Dettori, whose five previous wins in the showpiece race came in 1995, 1996, 2005, 2006 and 2008, said: “He’s amazing. He’s the favourite. There are 30,000 people here and he delivered. It’s great for the sport.

“He’s not short on speed. He’s only run five times and it’s a good horse to have, with plenty to come.

Aidan O’Brien had three horses in the field and was aiming for a third win in three years, but Sir Dragonet in fourth was his best finisher.