Ten Sovereigns lands Aiden O’Brien a fifth Darley July Cup Stakes at Newmarket

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Ten Sovereigns came in almost three lengths clear of the runner-up who was ridden by Frankie Dettori. The victory also gave trainer Aiden O’Brien a record-equalling fifth success in the race.

The road to this high profile success has been a work in progress in many respects. Ten Sovereigns completed an unbeaten juvenile term at six furlongs, then finished a beaten favourite in fifth for the 2,000 Guineas. He reverted to six furlongs at Royal Ascot, finishing fourth in the Commonwealth Cup behind Advertise. But with sprinting the main focus, the horse was ready to return to his scintillating best and it did with some aplomb.

The winning margin over the six furlong distance was two and three-quarter lengths from the heavily-fancied Advertise, with O’Brien also claiming third thanks to Fairyland, ridden by Seamie Heffernan.

Speaking afterwards, O’Brien said: “We slowed him down all winter to try and get him to get a mile and he nearly got a mile in the Guineas. It just took him a little bit of time to come out of Newmarket and then he was just ready to go at Ascot.

“He ran a very good race at Ascot but mentally looked like a horse who hadn’t clicked into sprinting mood yet.

“[today] He really came alive. In his last piece of work he broke 11 seconds every furlong for four furlongs. He’s relaxed and like all those good athletes he goes a very high pace very easily.”

Moore added: “He quickened very well and there was no doubt about how superior he was. He looked like a top-class sprinter and hopefully he can continue that for the rest of the season.

“He gets the trip very well and I thought the turn of foot he showed today was the most impressive thing.

“We always felt she was a six-furlong filly. She ran a super race and Seamie [Heffernan] was over the moon with her.”

Dettori did have success elsewhere on the busy card at Newmarket on Saturday as he steered the Mark Johnston-trained Vale Of Kent to victory in the bet365 Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap). Run over seven furlongs, it was a margin of half a length the difference between race favourite Solar Gold in second, with the same distance back to Admirality in third.

Trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey James Doyle combined to take the day’s opener, the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, as favourite Light Blush headed the eight horse starting line-up. Craylands, trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Oisin Murphy, was three-quarters of a length back in second with the William Haggas-trained Award Scheme the same distance back in third.

Murphy did however have success in the Group 2 listed bet365 Superlative Stakes thanks to Richard Hannon’s Mystery Power. Run over seven furlongs, the winner came in a length clear of Kevin Ryan’s Juan Elcano who was under the guidance of Andrea Atzeni, with Michael Bell’s Maxi Boy, ridden by Dettori, just over three lengths adrift from that pair back in third.