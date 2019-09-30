2019-20 NHL Rankings: Lightning lead pack to start season
Now that hockey world had a summer to digest a wild Stanley Cup playoffs that concluded with the St.
Louis Blues winning for the first time in franchise
history, all of the free-agency turnover and followed down-to-the-wire
negotiations for all of those high-profile restricted free agents, the 2019-20
season is ready to begin.
After the offseason movement, the next seven months will answer which moves
worked out and which didn't. Still, some teams will take steps forward
(Dallas, Florida and the New York Rangers appear to be good candidates) and
some will fall backward (Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Calgary and Columbus could fall
into this category) and some have long, long seasons ahead of them - despite
their current optimism.
Here is where we see the 31 teams right now, from the bottom to the top:
31. Ottawa Senators
The worst is yet to come for a team that was at the bottom of the ladder last
season and only added bit parts -- including former Toronto Maple Leafs Ron
Hainsey, Nikita Zaitsev and Tyler Ennis. Ottawa has loads of prospects and
picks, but Canada's capital should brace for a long, long year ... or two ...
or three.
30. Los Angeles Kings
An aging squad that finished last in the Western Conference essentially stood
pat other than bringing in a new head coach in Todd McLellan. Captain Anze
Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty are coming off horrid seasons, but
things won't be much better.
29. Detroit Red Wings
Speaking of a quiet offseason, the Red Wings brought back Valtteri Fippula,
signed Patrick Nemeth and traded for Adam Erne. Detroit is a long ways from a
return to glory.
28. Minnesota Wild
A tumultuous offseason saw general manager Paul Fenton fired after the draft
and a free-agency period came with dubious acquisitions of Mats Zuccarello and
Ryan Hartman. The State of Hockey is facing tough times.
27. Anaheim Ducks
Gone are Corey Perry (buyout) and Ryan Kesler (long-term injury) from a Ducks
team that is starting to turn over the roster. Unfortunately, goalie John
Gibson can't singlehandedly win that many games for new head coach Dallas
Eakins.
26. Edmonton Oilers
A team with captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should be in a playoff
spot, but depth additions such as Markus Granlund and Riley Sheahan, adding
James Neal for Milan Lucic (Calgary) and goalie Mike Smith won't help the
Oilers make a big jump.
25. Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver has some good young players in the likes of reigning Calder Trophy
recipient Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, but newcomers Tyler Myers, J.T.
Miller and Micheal Ferland won't make this a playoff team.
It was a great summer by winning the draft lottery to get Jack Hughes and
acquiring veterans P.K. Subban and Wayne Simmonds, but the turnaround isn't
complete yet.
The big story is who departed: Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida), Artemi Panarin (New
York Rangers), Matt Duchene (Nashville), and Ryan Dzingel (Carolina). Signing
Gustav Nyquist will not make up the difference for a team that should be
applauded for going all-in at last season's trade deadline, but will now pay
the price.
22. Chicago Blackhawks
The winds of change resulted a bevy of moves -- in are Robin Lehner, Olli
Maatta, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Alexander Nylander, and Zack Smith, out
are Dominik Kahun (Pittsburgh), Gustav Forsling (Carolina), Henri Jokiharju
(Buffalo), and Artem Anisimov (Ottawa) -- but the Blackhawks are in trouble in
a tough division.
21. Buffalo Sabres
Adding Jimmy Vesey, Marcus Johansson and Colin Miller and having Rasmus Dahlin
and Casey Mittelstadt poised to take bigger roles should make the Sabres
better, but playoffs appear unlikely.
From 100-point team to missing the playoffs? Don't be surprised. Signing
Brandon Tanev and bringing in Alex Galchenyuk for Phil Kessel (Arizona) are
not moves by an improving team.
After just missing the playoffs with more points than a trio of Western
Conference teams that reached the second season, the Canadiens pretty much got
worse in a division with three top-tier clubs in Tampa Bay, Boston and
Toronto.
A great surprise squad last year, the Islanders are trending down having lost
Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner (Chicago), replacing him with Semyon
Varlamov and only adding Derick Brassard.
17. Carolina Hurricanes
Last year's Eastern Conference finalists traded away Justin Faulk (St. Louis)
and Calvin de Haan (Chicago), brought in Jake Gardiner, Gustav Forsling and
Joel Edmundson for a rebuilt blueline and forwards Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel
in a wild offseason that included captain Justin Williams stepping away. The
chemistry will be put to the test.
16. Philadelphia Flyers
Talk about the ultimate who-knows team. Philly appears to have a legit
goaltender in Carter Hart, overpaid Kevin Hayes to a long-term deal and added
Justin Braun and Matt Niskanen to the defense corps. The result is a bubble
team at best.
15. Arizona Coyotes
Adding Phil Kessel and Carl Soderberg unquestionably will give the Coyotes a
more potent attack, but the jury is out regarding goalies Darcy Kuemper and
Antti Raanta.
14. New York Rangers
Adding Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko thanks to a draft lottery
ball will make the Rangers significantly better, and quite likely a playoff
team.
13. Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky for the retired Roberto Luongo makes the Panthers better in
goal. They also added much-needed depth and a proven head coach in Joel
Quenneville. Florida is not in the top-three of the Atlantic Division, but may
be a 100-point team.
12. Winnipeg Jets
Remember how the Jets were Cup favorites? It was a bad offseason in Winnipeg.
On defense, Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers), Tyler Myers (Vancouver) are gone
and Dustin Byfuglien is in limbo, while Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia), Ben
Chiarot (Montreal), and Brandon Tanev (Pittsburgh) departed.
11. Dallas Stars
Corey Perry may not have much game left, but also adding former San Jose
captain Joe Pavelski will make a big difference. The big question remains
whether Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop can stay healthy.
10. San Jose Sharks
Sure, San Jose managed to keep Erik Karlsson but the cost was losing Joe
Pavelski (Dallas), Gustav Nyquist (Columbus), and Joonas Donskoi (Colorado).
The Sharks may hold strong this year, but tough times are looming.
Last year's top Western Conference team in the regular season swapped bad
contracts -- dealing James Neal for Milan Lucic with the Oilers -- and in a
round-about way goaltenders, bringing in Cam Talbot essentially for Mike
Smith. Goaltending remains a question mark for a team that will be near the
top of the conference.
Rookie defenseman Cale Makar faces big expectations and will experience ups
and downs for an Avalanche squad that added much-needed depth in Nazem Kadri,
Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky.
It was a bold -- but correct -- move to trade away P.K. Subban to make salary
space for Matt Duchene. Nashville's Stanley Cup window is closing, but a crack
remains open.
The champs are a curious case. They're probably better having added Justin
Faulk to the defense and having lost only Patrick Maroon (Tampa Bay) and Joel
Edmundson (Carolina). Still, with the expected Stanley Cup hangover and
troubles that had them at the bottom of the standings a couple of months into
the 2018-19 season, don't be shocked if it's a struggle.
5. Washington Capitals
It was a summer of more notable exits -- Matt Niskanen (Philadelphia), Andre
Burakovsky (Colorado) and Brett Connolly (Florida) -- compared to arrivals,
but the Capitals remain a strong team.
4. Vegas Golden Knights
The early playoff exit of the spring will help a team which made its big
acquisition at the 2019 trade deadline in Mark Stone. Nikita Gusev (New
Jersey), Erik Haula (Carolina) and Colin Miller (Buffalo) were all salary cap
casualties, but it's an easy case to make Vegas is the best team in the
Western Conference.
3. Toronto Maple Leafs
Are the Maple Leafs a legit Stanley Cup contender? Yes. On paper, bringing in
Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci for Nikita Zaitsev (Ottawa) and Jake Gardiner
(Carolina) makes for a more effective blueline, and they have the firepower to
overcome moving out Nazem Kadri (Colorado).
2. Boston Bruins
The losses from the championship runner-up were minimal -- Noel Acciari
(Florida) and Marcus Johansson (Buffalo). Boston's standout veterans still
have a year or two in them and the young bucks are only getting better.
Maybe they won't be a 128-point team this season, but the small turnover --
out are J.T. Miller (Vancouver) and Adam Erne (Detroit) while Kevin
Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon are the key additions -- means the Lightning remain
the top of the heap ... at least in the regular season.
--Randy Sportak, Field Level Media