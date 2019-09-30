2019-20 NHL Rankings: Lightning lead pack to start season

Louis Blues winning for the first time in franchise

history, all of the free-agency turnover and followed down-to-the-wire

negotiations for all of those high-profile restricted free agents, the 2019-20

season is ready to begin.

After the offseason movement, the next seven months will answer which moves

worked out and which didn't. Still, some teams will take steps forward

(Dallas, Florida and the New York Rangers appear to be good candidates) and

some will fall backward (Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Calgary and Columbus could fall

into this category) and some have long, long seasons ahead of them - despite

their current optimism.

Here is where we see the 31 teams right now, from the bottom to the top:

31. Ottawa Senators

The worst is yet to come for a team that was at the bottom of the ladder last

season and only added bit parts -- including former Toronto Maple Leafs Ron

Hainsey, Nikita Zaitsev and Tyler Ennis. Ottawa has loads of prospects and

picks, but Canada's capital should brace for a long, long year ... or two ...

or three.

30. Los Angeles Kings

An aging squad that finished last in the Western Conference essentially stood

pat other than bringing in a new head coach in Todd McLellan. Captain Anze

Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Drew Doughty are coming off horrid seasons, but

things won't be much better.

29. Detroit Red Wings

Speaking of a quiet offseason, the Red Wings brought back Valtteri Fippula,

signed Patrick Nemeth and traded for Adam Erne. Detroit is a long ways from a

return to glory.

28. Minnesota Wild

A tumultuous offseason saw general manager Paul Fenton fired after the draft

and a free-agency period came with dubious acquisitions of Mats Zuccarello and

Ryan Hartman. The State of Hockey is facing tough times.

27. Anaheim Ducks

Gone are Corey Perry (buyout) and Ryan Kesler (long-term injury) from a Ducks

team that is starting to turn over the roster. Unfortunately, goalie John

Gibson can't singlehandedly win that many games for new head coach Dallas

Eakins.

26. Edmonton Oilers

A team with captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl should be in a playoff

spot, but depth additions such as Markus Granlund and Riley Sheahan, adding

James Neal for Milan Lucic (Calgary) and goalie Mike Smith won't help the

Oilers make a big jump.

25. Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver has some good young players in the likes of reigning Calder Trophy

recipient Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, but newcomers Tyler Myers, J.T.

Miller and Micheal Ferland won't make this a playoff team.

24. New Jersey Devils

It was a great summer by winning the draft lottery to get Jack Hughes and

acquiring veterans P.K. Subban and Wayne Simmonds, but the turnaround isn't

complete yet.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets

The big story is who departed: Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida), Artemi Panarin (New

York Rangers), Matt Duchene (Nashville), and Ryan Dzingel (Carolina). Signing

Gustav Nyquist will not make up the difference for a team that should be

applauded for going all-in at last season's trade deadline, but will now pay

the price.

22. Chicago Blackhawks

The winds of change resulted a bevy of moves -- in are Robin Lehner, Olli

Maatta, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw, Alexander Nylander, and Zack Smith, out

are Dominik Kahun (Pittsburgh), Gustav Forsling (Carolina), Henri Jokiharju

(Buffalo), and Artem Anisimov (Ottawa) -- but the Blackhawks are in trouble in

a tough division.

21. Buffalo Sabres

Adding Jimmy Vesey, Marcus Johansson and Colin Miller and having Rasmus Dahlin

and Casey Mittelstadt poised to take bigger roles should make the Sabres

better, but playoffs appear unlikely.

20. Pittsburgh Penguins

From 100-point team to missing the playoffs? Don't be surprised. Signing

Brandon Tanev and bringing in Alex Galchenyuk for Phil Kessel (Arizona) are

not moves by an improving team.

19. Montreal Canadiens

After just missing the playoffs with more points than a trio of Western

Conference teams that reached the second season, the Canadiens pretty much got

worse in a division with three top-tier clubs in Tampa Bay, Boston and

Toronto.

18. New York Islanders

A great surprise squad last year, the Islanders are trending down having lost

Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner (Chicago), replacing him with Semyon

Varlamov and only adding Derick Brassard.

17. Carolina Hurricanes

Last year's Eastern Conference finalists traded away Justin Faulk (St. Louis)

and Calvin de Haan (Chicago), brought in Jake Gardiner, Gustav Forsling and

Joel Edmundson for a rebuilt blueline and forwards Erik Haula and Ryan Dzingel

in a wild offseason that included captain Justin Williams stepping away. The

chemistry will be put to the test.

16. Philadelphia Flyers

Talk about the ultimate who-knows team. Philly appears to have a legit

goaltender in Carter Hart, overpaid Kevin Hayes to a long-term deal and added

Justin Braun and Matt Niskanen to the defense corps. The result is a bubble

team at best.

15. Arizona Coyotes

Adding Phil Kessel and Carl Soderberg unquestionably will give the Coyotes a

more potent attack, but the jury is out regarding goalies Darcy Kuemper and

Antti Raanta.

14. New York Rangers

Adding Artemi Panarin, Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko thanks to a draft lottery

ball will make the Rangers significantly better, and quite likely a playoff

team.

13. Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky for the retired Roberto Luongo makes the Panthers better in

goal. They also added much-needed depth and a proven head coach in Joel

Quenneville. Florida is not in the top-three of the Atlantic Division, but may

be a 100-point team.

12. Winnipeg Jets

Remember how the Jets were Cup favorites? It was a bad offseason in Winnipeg.

On defense, Jacob Trouba (New York Rangers), Tyler Myers (Vancouver) are gone

and Dustin Byfuglien is in limbo, while Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia), Ben

Chiarot (Montreal), and Brandon Tanev (Pittsburgh) departed.

11. Dallas Stars

Corey Perry may not have much game left, but also adding former San Jose

captain Joe Pavelski will make a big difference. The big question remains

whether Vezina Trophy finalist Ben Bishop can stay healthy.

10. San Jose Sharks

Sure, San Jose managed to keep Erik Karlsson but the cost was losing Joe

Pavelski (Dallas), Gustav Nyquist (Columbus), and Joonas Donskoi (Colorado).

The Sharks may hold strong this year, but tough times are looming.

9. Calgary Flames

Last year's top Western Conference team in the regular season swapped bad

contracts -- dealing James Neal for Milan Lucic with the Oilers -- and in a

round-about way goaltenders, bringing in Cam Talbot essentially for Mike

Smith. Goaltending remains a question mark for a team that will be near the

top of the conference.

8. Colorado Avalanche

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar faces big expectations and will experience ups

and downs for an Avalanche squad that added much-needed depth in Nazem Kadri,

Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky.

7. Nashville Predators

It was a bold -- but correct -- move to trade away P.K. Subban to make salary

space for Matt Duchene. Nashville's Stanley Cup window is closing, but a crack

remains open.

6. St. Louis Blues

The champs are a curious case. They're probably better having added Justin

Faulk to the defense and having lost only Patrick Maroon (Tampa Bay) and Joel

Edmundson (Carolina). Still, with the expected Stanley Cup hangover and

troubles that had them at the bottom of the standings a couple of months into

the 2018-19 season, don't be shocked if it's a struggle.

5. Washington Capitals

It was a summer of more notable exits -- Matt Niskanen (Philadelphia), Andre

Burakovsky (Colorado) and Brett Connolly (Florida) -- compared to arrivals,

but the Capitals remain a strong team.

4. Vegas Golden Knights

The early playoff exit of the spring will help a team which made its big

acquisition at the 2019 trade deadline in Mark Stone. Nikita Gusev (New

Jersey), Erik Haula (Carolina) and Colin Miller (Buffalo) were all salary cap

casualties, but it's an easy case to make Vegas is the best team in the

Western Conference.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs

Are the Maple Leafs a legit Stanley Cup contender? Yes. On paper, bringing in

Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci for Nikita Zaitsev (Ottawa) and Jake Gardiner

(Carolina) makes for a more effective blueline, and they have the firepower to

overcome moving out Nazem Kadri (Colorado).

2. Boston Bruins

The losses from the championship runner-up were minimal -- Noel Acciari

(Florida) and Marcus Johansson (Buffalo). Boston's standout veterans still

have a year or two in them and the young bucks are only getting better.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning

Maybe they won't be a 128-point team this season, but the small turnover --

out are J.T. Miller (Vancouver) and Adam Erne (Detroit) while Kevin

Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon are the key additions -- means the Lightning remain

the top of the heap ... at least in the regular season.

--Randy Sportak, Field Level Media