Alberta asks Trudeau to lift travel ban for NHL

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is asking Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, to set aside coronavirus-related travel restrictions to bolster Edmonton's chances of becoming an NHL hub city.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday that the NHL will end its current

hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in a playoff format in two hub cities as

soon as late July.

Three Canadian cities - Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver - are among the 10

cities under consideration to host the playoffs, but Bettman said Canadian

cities could be eliminated if the nation doesn't exempt NHL personnel from

border crossing rules.

Kenney outlined to Trudeau in a letter dated Tuesday just how Edmonton could

keep NHL players and staff safe, including the establishment of a "quarantine

zone" that includes using hotels linked to the arena. He said local public

health officials support the plan.

"Alberta began its phased relaunch of our economy on May 14, and there have

been no measurable increases in the case numbers for coronavirus in the

province. New COVID-19 cases in Edmonton are averaging one per day, with

recovered cases far outweighing any new infections," he wrote.

Under the plan laid out by Bettman on Tuesday, each hub city will have secure

arenas, practice facilities, hotels and local transportation for players,

coaches and essential staffs. Teams will be limited to a staff of just 50

members in each hub city, and fewer will be permitted in event areas. Each hub

city will have a comprehensive system of coronavirus testing set up before any

play resumes.

