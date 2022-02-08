Ice Hockey

‘She is going to feel that’ – Official gets ‘sliced’ by hockey stick in USA-Canada match at Beijing 2022 Olympics

One of the referees in the women's ice hockey group A preliminary game between the USA and Canada temporarily had to leave the ice to seek medical attention after she was seen to be hit in the face by a trailing hockey stick. Amanda Kessel's stick inadvertently caught the referee above the mouth.

00:00:25, 5 hours ago