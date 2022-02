Ice Hockey

‘That did not take long!’ – Hannes Bjorninen bags winner as Finland stun ROC to win ice hockey gold at Winter Olympics

Hannes Bjorninen went from sinner to saint for Finland, scoring the winner just 31 seconds into the third period having earlier been off the ice as ROC capitalised on the powerplay to take the lead.

00:00:29, 2 hours ago