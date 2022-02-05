Sarah Fillier, Sarah Nurse, Brianne Jenner, Laura Stacey and Jamie Lee Rattray were all on target as Canada beat Finland 11-1.

Canada started sharply and were in control after 61 seconds. Fillier struck from ten yards out to open the scoring and net her third goal of the Games.

Finland were momentarily down to four players after Sanni Rantala was sidelined for an illegal hit, but Canada were unable to take advantage of the power play.

Minutes later Finland had a power play of their own when Renata Fast was disciplined for hooking, but they were wasteful with their chances with a player advantage.

Nurse doubled Canada’s lead in the 13th minute after finding an opening in the Finland defence and scoring off the left post.

Finland pulled one back out of nothing with a little over a minute remaining in the first period. A speculative long-range effort from Minnamari Tuominen crashed off the crossbar and found its way into the sweet spot.

Despite total domination from Canada in the first period, Finland were still in the game, setting up an interesting contest.

Finland once again failed to capitalise on a power play at the beginning of the second period, following Blayre Turnbull's penalty at the end of the first period for checking.

Fillier restored Canada’s two-goal lead three minutes into the second period to register her second goal of the match and her fourth of this year’s Games, assisted by Fast.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 05: Meeri Raisanen #18 of Team Finland allows a goal to Sarah Fillier #10 of Team Canada in the second period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 05, 2022 in Beijing, China. (P Image credit: Eurosport

Finland found themselves under serious pressure when Elisa Holopainen was given a penalty for an illegal hit, and were close to conceding a fourth after a loose Canada effort cannoned off the crossbar.

Meeri Raisanen in the Finland goal kept Canada at bay after the seventh power play of the game, denying the favourites a host of good chances.

The inevitable fourth Canada goal finally came through Nurse on the half-hour mark, her second of the game. It was a silky, well-constructed move on Canada’s part, dazzling the Finnish defence. Jenner put the game out of Finland’s reach with a fifth Canada goal less than 90 seconds later.

Towards the end of the second period it all started to fall apart for Finland. Raisanen was covering the right post when Jenner’s shot took a cruel deflection, sneaking into the left corner to give Canada a five-goal cushion.

Goal number seven came courtesy of Stacey with three minutes to play in the second period. The puck was almost walked in unassisted as Canada stretched their lead to six goals.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 05: Laura Stacey #7 of Team Canada is congratulated by their teammates after scoring a goal against Team Finland in the second period during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 05, 20 Image credit: Eurosport

There was a small scuffle five minutes into the third period. Finland came close to pulling a goal back, and in the afters it seemed as though a Canada player took a stick to the face, but nothing was given by the referee.

It took them a while, but eight minutes into the third period Canada had their eighth goal. Rattray converting a chance created by Ashton Bell.

Nurse claimed her hat-trick with seven minutes to play, whilst Natalie Spooner registered her fourth assist. Stacey added a second, and put Canada into double figures seconds later.

Jenner became the second player to notch a hat-trick in the game as she grabbed Canada’s 11th.

