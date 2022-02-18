Finland beat Slovakia in a tightly-contested clash to progress to the men's ice hockey final.

In a cagey opening first period, Finland were first on the board through Sakari Manninen, scoring 16 minutes into the game.

Ad

Manninen deservedly put Finland ahead after some clever play, who was found unmarked on the left of a congested goalmouth, shifted the puck to his left and then slid his shot just inside the post from a narrow angle.

Beijing 2022 'That's going to do it' - Canada clinch famous ice hockey gold with victory over USA 21 HOURS AGO

The second period was just as tight as the first, setting up a nerve-racking but exciting final period.

Both teams managed 21 shots on goal in the opening two thirds, and despite Finland having two minutes and 47 seconds of power play time and peppering the Slovakian goal, they failed to take advantage of the extra man to extend their lead.

Early into the third period, Finland once again failed to capitalise on a two-minute man advantage when Kristian Pospisil was dismissed for tripping.

Late on in the final period Finland doubled their lead to all but secure their place in the final. Harri Pesonen was on target to make it 2-0.

Finland will face either the Russian Olympic Committee or Sweden in the gold medal match. The second semi-final match gets underway at 13:10 GMT on Monday.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Beijing 2022 Canada regain women’s ice hockey crown after beating rivals USA YESTERDAY AT 06:40