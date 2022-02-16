After being thrashed 10-3 by Canada in the semi-finals, Switzerland arrived at the bronze medal aiming to be stronger in defence against a Finnish side who were beaten 4-1 by defending champions USA.

The match started in a tense fashion, with both sides easing their way into the game, but things soon livened up with Finland defender Nelli Laitinen forced off after feeling the full impact of a high stick, which was not penalised by the referees.

However, her team mate Tanja Niskanen was soon spending two minutes off the rink following interference on the Swiss goalkeeper.

Just 36 seconds after returning to full strength, Finland made the breakthrough to put themselves 1-0 up.

A speedy break from Elisa Holopainen down the left hand side was followed by the puck being slid across goal towards a melee of players, including Noora Tulus who caused much confusion for the Swiss defence. The puck worked its way out of the group to Viivi Vainikka who struck firmly into the net.

Irritated with going a goal behind, Keely Moy was given a two minute penalty for hooking, before cross-checking from Finland’s Kenni Hiirikoski saw her leave the ice before the end of the first period.

Swiss captain Lara Stalder - who scored twice in their semi-final against Canada - was heavily marshalled by the Finland defence and was restricted to just one effort in the first two periods.

At the other end, Swiss ‘keeper Andrea Braendli was not quite so well protected, facing 34 shots in the first two periods.

Despite Finland dominating the possession and having so many attempts on goal, it was Switzerland who had a great chance to equalise just before the end of the second period. Lena Marie Lutz broke away to find herself one-on-one with Meeri Raisanen but her effort was blocked.

Early in the third period, Finland were penalised for having too many players on the ice, with Sofianna Sundelin drawing the short straw to sit in the sin bin.

Despite their numerical advantage, Switzerland could not prevent the Finns doubling their lead with Susanna Tapani scoring a delightful solo goal.

The 28-year-old dispossessed Sinja Leemann before driving forward, picking a corner and slapping the puck past Braendli to net a short-handed goal.

With just over six minutes remaining for Switzerland to get themselves back into the contest, the Swiss were left a player down with Laura Zimmermann sent to the sidelines after an illegal hit on Sanni Hakala, who was left dazed after being pinned to the rink wall.

Finland took full advantage of their additional player in the power play with Nelli Laitinen making it 3-0, finishing well after Holopainen provided her second assist of the match.

The Finns confirmed their dominance in the final minute of the match, with Michelle Karvinen turning home Petra Nieminen’s centre to seal their bronze medal in style.

The USA and Canada face off in the gold medal match.

