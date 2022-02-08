The Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Polina Bolgareva has tested positive for Covid-19 the day after testing delayed their women's ice hockey match against Canada.
The match was delayed by one hour due to confusion over test results, with the Canadian women's team refusing to play until the results were ready.
Ad
The two sides then started the match wearing masks but the ROC removed theirs after the second period.
Beijing 2022
'That's nasty!' - Referee's face 'sliced by stick' in ice hockey match
Canada won the match 6-1, but attentions will now turn to the health and safety of the players involved in light of Bolgareva's positive result.
"Everybody saw how we played against Canada with masks and took them off after the second period," said ROC coach Evgeny Bobariko.
- Farcical scenes as players wear masks in ice hockey match
- Ledecka on court for more Olympic history after retaining snowboard title
- Heartbreak for Team GB as Sweden secure bronze in mixed curling doubles
"When we received the results of our tests. They were all negative.
"We arrived at the Olympic Village after the game against Canada and found out that Polina had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I don’t understand how this happened. Her test in the morning that had shown a negative result suddenly became positive."
Canada's Emily Clark was removed from the warm-up ahead of the match after producing an inconclusive test result.
- - -
Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+
Beijing 2022
‘She is going to feel that’ – Official gets ‘sliced’ by hockey stick in USA-Canada match
Beijing 2022
Canada rally to beat USA and win Group A
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad