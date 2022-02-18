The Russian Olympic Committee beat Sweden on penalties after the tightest of matches to send the nation through to the men's ice hockey final.

In a cagey first period, both sides failed to capitalise on a two-minute man advantage after the ROC's Vladimir Tkachyov was dismissed for slashing and Sweden's Dennis Everberg for tripping.

But the ROC eventually took the lead in the second through Anton Slepyshev, with Sweden's Anton Lander equalising in the third.

Both sides were well matched with the ROC having 39 shots on goal to Sweden's 34, and were forced into overtime once again these Games.

Ivan Fedotov produced a brilliant save three minutes from time to keep the ROC in the game, and it was penalties to separate the two at the end.

Sweden missed two chances in the shootout to win the match but the two sides could not be separated after five penalties each as Ivan Fedotov saved from Carl Klingberg.

Two more saves in sudden death kept the match alive with just two goals each after six penalties apiece.

But with Sweden missing five in a row, ROC's Arseni Gritsyuk finally put his side into the final to the sound of thunderous celebrations.

They will face Finland in the gold-medal match on Sunday after they beat Slovakia 2-0 earlier on Friday.

